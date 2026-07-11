Hat-Trick Heroics: England Triumphs Over Fiji with Dominant Performance

England ended a five-game losing streak by thrashing Fiji 73-8 in the Nations Championship. Henry Pollock's hat-trick highlighted a match with 11 tries. England capitalized on Fiji's second-half reduction to 14 players, securing their largest victory against the islanders, fueled by an error-prone opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Secondhalf Substitute Henry Pollock Scored A Hattrick As England Ran In Tries In A Thrashing Of Fiji In Their Nations Championship Clash On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 21:57 IST
Hat-Trick Heroics: England Triumphs Over Fiji with Dominant Performance
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In a stunning display, England demolished Fiji 73-8 during their Nations Championship encounter. Henry Pollock, entering as a substitute, electrified the game with a hat-trick, spearheading England's 11-try onslaught.

The significant victory marked the end of England's five-test losing streak and followed a heavy defeat against South Africa. By halftime, England was firmly in control at 35-3, capitalizing swiftly when Fiji's scrum-half, Simione Kuruvoli, was red-carded. England took advantage of Fiji's 14-man squad in the second half, adding more tries to cement the triumph.

Standouts included Marcus Smith and captain Jamie George, with Fin Smith showcasing exceptional conversion skills. Fiji's lone points came from a push-over try and a penalty. The match drew over 50,000 spectators, becoming a financial boon for Fiji despite England's emphatic and decisive performance.

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