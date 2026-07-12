Amir Ghalenoei's Strategic Vision: Leading Iran to 2023 Asian Cup Glory

Iran's national football coach, Amir Ghalenoei, has extended his tenure until the Asian Cup in January 2023, confirmed by the country's football federation on Sunday. Ghalenoei, who led Iran in the recent World Cup, is set to prepare his team for the upcoming continental competition in Saudi Arabia.

Federation president Mehdi Taj confirmed the contract extension, quoting, "Mr. Ghalenoei will remain the head coach of the national team." Plans for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup and the FIFA international window training camp have been finalized with several developments underway for Iran's national teams.

In his second stint with Iran, Ghalenoei aims to replicate past successes, having led Iran to the Asian Cup quarter-finals in 2007 and semi-finals in 2023. The tournament starts on January 7, culminating with the finals on February 5 in Riyadh, where Iran contends with Syria, Kyrgyzstan, and China in Group C.