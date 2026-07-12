England Coach Faces a Dilemma: Henry Pollock's Rising Stardom

Pressure mounts on England coach Steve Borthwick to start rising star Henry Pollock against Argentina. Pollock, 21, impressed with a hat-trick against Fiji, sparking calls for a bigger role as England preps for the 2027 World Cup. Borthwick remains cautious, emphasizing team dynamics over individual brilliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 23:16 IST
England Coach Faces a Dilemma: Henry Pollock's Rising Stardom
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England coach Steve Borthwick faces mounting pressure to give a starting role to Henry Pollock, who delivered a standout hat-trick performance against Fiji. The flanker helped end England's five-game losing streak with a 73-8 victory.

Despite Pollock's limited playing time, his impact hasn't gone unnoticed by pundits urging for his increased involvement ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Former England players Chris Ashton and Danny Care are among those advocating for Pollock's inclusion against Argentina next weekend.

However, Borthwick remains non-committal, highlighting the team's overall strength and the young flanker’s impactful bench appearances. The coach emphasizes balancing team contributions with star power as he navigates England’s Nations Championship journey.

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