Haryana Pioneers as a Global Knowledge Hub: A Vision for 2047
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlines a transformative vision to establish the state as a premier knowledge economy hub. Emphasizing comprehensive educational reforms aligned with the National Education Policy, Saini promotes environmental conservation and innovation through initiatives, celebrated at Guru Jambheshwar University.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious stride towards positioning Haryana as a global centre of knowledge, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled significant educational reforms aligned with the National Education Policy. Speaking at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Saini emphasized the government's mission to reshape the state's education system based on 'Re-design, Re-imagine, and Re-invest'.
During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 7.58 crore, including a new girls' hostel and a nursing department building. Highlighting the esteemed recognition of Guru Jambheshwar University with the NEP Implementation Excellence Award 2025, Saini urged institutions to foster research and innovation as crucial links between local industries and global technologies.
The Chief Minister also reinforced Haryana's commitment to nature, echoing the teachings of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj. Saini stressed the need for higher education to cultivate an ethical and environmentally conscious society. He championed the Prime Minister's 'Viksit Bharat-2047' vision, underscoring the integral role of educational and environmental synergies in realizing this future.
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