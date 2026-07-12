Haryana Pioneers as a Global Knowledge Hub: A Vision for 2047

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlines a transformative vision to establish the state as a premier knowledge economy hub. Emphasizing comprehensive educational reforms aligned with the National Education Policy, Saini promotes environmental conservation and innovation through initiatives, celebrated at Guru Jambheshwar University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 23:20 IST
Haryana Pioneers as a Global Knowledge Hub: A Vision for 2047
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious stride towards positioning Haryana as a global centre of knowledge, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled significant educational reforms aligned with the National Education Policy. Speaking at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Saini emphasized the government's mission to reshape the state's education system based on 'Re-design, Re-imagine, and Re-invest'.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 7.58 crore, including a new girls' hostel and a nursing department building. Highlighting the esteemed recognition of Guru Jambheshwar University with the NEP Implementation Excellence Award 2025, Saini urged institutions to foster research and innovation as crucial links between local industries and global technologies.

The Chief Minister also reinforced Haryana's commitment to nature, echoing the teachings of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj. Saini stressed the need for higher education to cultivate an ethical and environmentally conscious society. He championed the Prime Minister's 'Viksit Bharat-2047' vision, underscoring the integral role of educational and environmental synergies in realizing this future.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026