Tragic Pub Fire in Bangkok Claims 27 Lives

A devastating fire at a pub in Bangkok has resulted in at least 27 fatalities. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, as reported by the Associated Press. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed the investigation's ongoing status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 00:53 IST
Tragic Pub Fire in Bangkok Claims 27 Lives
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

A devastating fire swept through a pub in Bangkok early Monday, resulting in at least 27 fatalities, according to officials cited by the Associated Press.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The information comes as authorities probe this tragic incident.

Prime Minister Charnvirakul confirmed the ongoing status of the investigation, emphasizing the government's commitment to uncover the truth behind the deadly blaze.

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