Tragic Pub Fire in Bangkok Claims 27 Lives

A devastating fire swept through a pub in Bangkok early Monday, resulting in at least 27 fatalities, according to officials cited by the Associated Press.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The information comes as authorities probe this tragic incident.

Prime Minister Charnvirakul confirmed the ongoing status of the investigation, emphasizing the government's commitment to uncover the truth behind the deadly blaze.