Messi's English Showdown: A Long-Awaited World Cup Clash

Lionel Messi is set to face England for the first time in his career during a World Cup semi-final in Atlanta. Throughout his two-decade career, this is one of the few notable teams he has never encountered. This clash is a highly anticipated match steeped in historical rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 02:26 IST
Messi's English Showdown: A Long-Awaited World Cup Clash
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Lionel Messi, after over 20 years of a distinguished international soccer career, will finally face England in the upcoming World Cup semi-final in Atlanta. The Argentine Football Association has aptly termed it 'the match fate owed Messi.'

This highly awaited contest brings a new chapter to Messi's career, filling the gap against one of the world's soccer powerhouses. Messi has previously faced giants like Brazil, France, and Italy, but never England. His last near encounter was in a 2005 friendly, which he missed due to a prior suspension.

As Messi prepares for the epic clash, Argentina recalls dramatic victories over Cape Verde and Egypt. Expectations mount as the talented yet unpredictable England team poses a new formidable challenge. As the two nations battle, emotions run high, given the historical and sporting rivalry between them.

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