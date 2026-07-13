Stephen Fleming and Chennai Super Kings Part Ways after Two Decades

In a significant development within the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Stephen Fleming have decided to part ways, concluding a partnership that has been foundational to the franchise's success. An official statement from CSK highlighted that the decision was made with mutual respect and appreciation after candid discussions.

Fleming, who joined the team as a player in 2008, swiftly transitioned to the role of head coach the following year. Over 17 years, he propelled CSK to remarkable heights, clinching five IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 victories. During his tenure, the team famously reached the playoffs 12 times and contested 10 IPL finals.

Rupa Gurunath, Owner of CSK, expressed profound gratitude for Fleming's extensive impact on the franchise's ethos and success. Similarly, KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, commended Fleming's dedication to shaping a culture of consistency and excellence. Fleming's departure marks an end of an era, but his influence remains deeply embedded in CSK's fabric.