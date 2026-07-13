Russian Athletes Return: ITTF Aligns with IOC Decision

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) reinstates athletes with Russian passports to compete internationally from July 28, aligning with the International Olympic Committee's decision. The move respects local visa laws and sanctions but emphasizes solidarity with the Ukrainian community affected by ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:38 IST
Russian Athletes Return: ITTF Aligns with IOC Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • World

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) executive board has announced the reinstatement of athletes with Russian passports, allowing their participation in international events starting July 28. This decision corresponds with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board's provisional lifting of the Russian Olympic Committee suspension.

While this reinstatement covers individual and team events in ITTF table tennis and Para competitions, it does not override host-country visa restrictions or local sanctions laws. The decision also maintains existing IOC jurisdiction over Olympic Games symbols such as flags and anthems.

The ITTF has affirmed its unwavering support for the Ukrainian table tennis community, acknowledging the significant impact of the ongoing war on Ukrainian athletes. The federation's backing for Ukraine continues despite the reinstatement decision for Russian athletes.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026