Russian Athletes Return: ITTF Aligns with IOC Decision

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) executive board has announced the reinstatement of athletes with Russian passports, allowing their participation in international events starting July 28. This decision corresponds with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board's provisional lifting of the Russian Olympic Committee suspension.

While this reinstatement covers individual and team events in ITTF table tennis and Para competitions, it does not override host-country visa restrictions or local sanctions laws. The decision also maintains existing IOC jurisdiction over Olympic Games symbols such as flags and anthems.

The ITTF has affirmed its unwavering support for the Ukrainian table tennis community, acknowledging the significant impact of the ongoing war on Ukrainian athletes. The federation's backing for Ukraine continues despite the reinstatement decision for Russian athletes.