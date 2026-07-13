Trump Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran: Strained Waters Ahead

President Donald Trump made headlines on Monday as he declared the return of a naval blockade on Iran. The move is a direct response to Iran's assertion that it had shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

By reinstating the blockade, the U.S. aims to strengthen its grip on maritime activities in the region. Trump added that the United States would require a 20% reimbursement on all cargo crossing the strait.

Details about the immediate implementation remain scant, as Trump declined to elaborate further on the operational timeline. The development marks a significant moment in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.