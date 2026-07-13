Strait of Hormuz: Renewed Tensions Erase Peace Prospects

Tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified, undermining a peace agreement reached in June aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. The interim deal, consisting of 14 points, was designed to put an end to conflict and ensure safe passage through the key waterway.

However, recent actions from both sides indicate growing discontent. U.S. President Donald Trump labeled the ceasefire 'over' and announced potential control over the strait, while Iranian officials accuse Washington of provoking a crisis. The situation has grown increasingly complex as disputes over oil waivers and nuclear program status persist.

Pakistan, acting as a mediator, has urged both nations to honor their commitments. Yet, as the strait remains a strategic focal point for global oil shipments, the lack of clear resolutions threatens to escalate the tensions further. Analysts argue that a secondary deal may be necessary to restore the compromised agreement.