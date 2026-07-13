Mapi Leon Joins London City Lionesses: A New Era in WSL

Spain's Mapi Leon has joined English club London City Lionesses on a three-year contract. The celebrated defender moved after a successful tenure with Barcelona, aiming to challenge herself in a new league. Leon is the club's latest high-profile signing, following Alexia Putellas, enhancing their stature in women's football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:00 IST
Mapi Leon Joins London City Lionesses: A New Era in WSL
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain international footballer Mapi Leon has signed a significant three-year deal with London City Lionesses, marking her move to the Women's Super League (WSL), the club announced on Monday. The 31-year-old defender transitions from Barcelona, where she celebrated a nine-year stint filled with trophies, including four Women's Champions League titles and numerous domestic accolades.

Leon, who has earned over 50 caps for Spain, expressed her enthusiasm for the move, stating, "I played in Spain for many years and felt now was the right time to move because of the project here." She highlighted the burgeoning growth of women's football in England as a motivating factor, eager to face new challenges in a different league and style of play.

The signing of Leon follows the recent acquisition of her former Barcelona teammate and two-time Ballon d'Or winner, Alexia Putellas. Their arrival signifies a notable boost for the Lionesses, who achieved promotion to the WSL in 2025. Notably, they are the only fully independent club in the English top flight, operating without an affiliation to a men's team.

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