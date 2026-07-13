Rising Stars Ready to Shine: India's Young Shuttlers Gearing Up for World Championships

As the BWF World Championships return to India after 17 years, young Indian badminton talents are set to join established stars on the world stage. Rising shuttlers, including Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda, and the doubles pair Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam, mark their debut in this prestigious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:32 IST
Rising Stars Ready to Shine: India's Young Shuttlers Gearing Up for World Championships
Ayush Shetty. (Photo: Badminton Asia Championships). Image Credit: ANI

India is poised to host the BWF World Championships for the first time in 17 years, marking a significant event for its rising badminton stars. The tournament will see established players like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, along with newcomers eager to make their mark on the global stage.

Ayush Shetty, one of India's brightest prospects, has steadily progressed from world junior medallist to a leading senior player. His recent triumphs include a historic silver at the Badminton Asia Championships, indicating his readiness to compete in his inaugural World Championships.

Meanwhile, Unnati Hooda, at just 17, has rapidly ascended as a formidable talent, notching victories against top competitors, including a win over PV Sindhu. The doubles team of Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam is also set for their debut, highlighting India's promising future in badminton.

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