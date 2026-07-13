Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Secures Landmark Victory at Lord's

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated the Indian Women's Cricket Team's historic 270-run triumph against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. Winning at the iconic venue signifies a monumental achievement for the young squad, reflecting the substantial growth of women's cricket in India.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas highlighted the courage and discipline displayed by the team, emphasizing the significance of this victory in the annals of Indian women's cricket. He credited the leadership of former Honorary Secretary and current ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, for his unwavering commitment to advancing the sport for women.

Furthermore, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia attributed the success to years of investment in women's cricket, citing improvements in professional support and equal pay initiatives. He commended the players and staff for their dedication, underscoring the victory's potential to inspire future generations.