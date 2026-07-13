Historic Victory: India Deaf Women's Team Sweeps T20 Series in Sri Lanka

The India Deaf Women's cricket team made history by sweeping the T20 series against the Sri Lankan Deaf Women's team, clinching a 4-0 victory on foreign soil. The matches, held at the De Soysa International Cricket Stadium, marked their international debut, ending with an emphatic seven-wicket win in the final match.

The memorable tour concluded with a grand ceremony, graced by esteemed dignitaries such as Hon. Sunil Kumara Gamage, Minister of Sports, Sri Lanka, and Maitrey Kulkarni, Deputy High Commissioner of India. Dignitaries handed out trophies to the victors, celebrating a new chapter for deaf women's cricket.

IDCA President Sumit Jain lauded the team's inspiring performance, underscoring their readiness to excel globally. Roma Balwani, IDCA CEO, emphasized the athletes' role in placing Indian deaf women's cricket on the world stage. The series also spotlighted individual talents, with Shradda Vaishnav named Player of the Final Match and Reddy Jyoshna as Player of the Series.