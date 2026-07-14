The implementation of a new refereeing protocol during the World Cup has provoked widespread debate regarding fairness in the sport, according to former FIFA referee Christina Unkel. Recent matches, particularly involving Argentina, have seen increased criticism over decisions perceived as favorable to certain teams.

The controversy escalated during Argentina's quarter-final match against Switzerland, where Breel Embolo's second yellow card for simulation was hotly contested. Switzerland's coach, Murat Yakin, labeled the VAR rule application as 'unacceptable,' mirroring sentiments shared by fans on social media.

The ongoing narrative suggests that the new protocol, currently under the microscope from the sports community, may be eroding fan trust in FIFA's officiating integrity. Calls for reassessment of the rules persist as the debate threatens to overshadow the tournament's sporting achievements.