Racing Prodigy Arvid Lindblad's Unique Driving Pursuit

Formula One rookie Arvid Lindblad, at 18, has begun driving lessons despite his prowess on the track. While preparing for the Belgian Grand Prix, he addressed the humorous issue of not having a driver's license. Lindblad is eager for the upcoming Spa-Francorchamps race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:25 IST
Racing Prodigy Arvid Lindblad's Unique Driving Pursuit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising twist, Formula One newcomer Arvid Lindblad has just embarked on his first driving lessons, mere days before taking to the Belgian Grand Prix circuit. At 18, the British racer acknowledged the amusing predicament during his appearance in Sky Sports' commentary box at the England vs. India cricket match.

Lindblad humorously admitted, "It's a bit sad that I haven't got my licence." Despite regularly harnessing speeds over 200 mph on race circuits, he is not yet legally permitted to drive alone on Britain's public roads. However, he's optimistic after passing his theory test and embarking on practical lessons.

As he looks ahead to the famed Spa-Francorchamps and the daunting Eau Rouge corner, Lindblad's anticipation is palpable. With points secured in his last four races, he currently stands 11th in the Formula One rankings, with aspirations to rise further in the competitive arena.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026