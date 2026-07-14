Scheffler Aims for Historic Back-to-Back Open Wins

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler is leveraging missed playtime at the Scottish Open to fuel his title defense at the Royal Birkdale Open.

The American, triumphant last year at Royal Portrush, used the unexpected break to rest and adapt to the course, hoping to mirror Padraig Harrington's 2008 back-to-back wins.

Scheffler is inspired by past successes and embraces the challenge of repeating history, noting the reflection and motivation that come naturally with being the defending champion.