Israil Gurung Urges Indian Football to Focus on Asian Cup Consistency

Former Indian footballer and current FC Goa youth coach, Israil Gurung, emphasizes the need for India to become a consistent presence in the Asian Cup before aiming for the FIFA World Cup. He calls on stakeholders to prioritize the sport's betterment over individual egos and highlights India's recent struggles on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:38 IST
Israil Gurung Urges Indian Football to Focus on Asian Cup Consistency
Israil Gurung. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid conversation with ANI, former Indian footballer and FC Goa youth coach Israil Gurung has emphasized that India's national football team should first aim for consistent performances in the Asian Cup before setting sights on the FIFA World Cup. Gurung, speaking from Fukuoka, Japan, during the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) exposure tour, urged all stakeholders to put collective progress over personal interests for the benefit of the sport in the country.

The RFDL tour, ongoing from July 11 to July 23, sees top Indian clubs like Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Punjab FC battling against their J-League counterparts, showcasing India's growing presence in Asian football. However, despite these opportunities, Gurung pointed out that World Cup qualification remains a distant dream, largely due to India's irregular appearances in the Asian Cup. The team has historically struggled in the tournament, not qualifying for the 2027 edition and managing only five participations, with a runners-up spot in their inaugural 1964 appearance being the team's peak.

Highlighting recent performances, Gurung expressed concern over India's waning dominance even within the SAFF region and urged a reevaluation of priorities. India's inconsistent results have led to frequent changes in coaching staff, with Igor Stimac's departure in 2024 and Manolo Marquez exiting after a year. Khalid Jamil is the current national coach, assuming the role in August of last year. While the Indian Super League faced initial challenges, its recent resurrection promises a fresh chapter for Indian football.

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