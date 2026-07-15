Leandro Trossard's Transfer Kick to Besiktas

Belgium forward Leandro Trossard has signed a three-year contract with Besiktas from Arsenal, with an option for a fourth year. The transfer, valued at 18 million euros, concludes his successful stint at Arsenal, where he helped win the Premier League title. Trossard has also been a key player for Belgium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:10 IST
Leandro Trossard's Transfer Kick to Besiktas
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard has officially joined Turkish Super Lig team Besiktas under a three-year deal, with an optional fourth year, as confirmed by both clubs on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old leaves Arsenal, where he was contracted until 2027, for a transfer deal valued at 18 million euros, payable in six equal installments over three years.

Trossard, having contributed significantly to Arsenal's historical Premier League title win last season, also boasts 57 caps and 14 international goals for Belgium.

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