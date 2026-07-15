Leandro Trossard's Transfer Kick to Besiktas

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard has officially joined Turkish Super Lig team Besiktas under a three-year deal, with an optional fourth year, as confirmed by both clubs on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old leaves Arsenal, where he was contracted until 2027, for a transfer deal valued at 18 million euros, payable in six equal installments over three years.

Trossard, having contributed significantly to Arsenal's historical Premier League title win last season, also boasts 57 caps and 14 international goals for Belgium.