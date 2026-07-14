Declan Rice Fit for England's World Cup Semifinal Showdown with Argentina

Declan Rice is confirmed fit and ready to play in England's World Cup semifinal against Argentina, set for Wednesday local time, according to Sky Sports. Rice had been dealing with a stomach issue after England's round-of-16 match in Mexico City 10 days prior.

England manager Thomas Tuchel disclosed that the Arsenal midfielder was bedridden for three days leading up to the quarterfinal against Norway. Despite being limited to 45 minutes in a hot and humid Miami match, Rice's improved condition is timely as England approaches a critical opportunity to reach its second-ever World Cup final.

After showing signs of exhaustion following England's extra-time win over Norway, Rice was able to fully train with the team in Kansas City on Monday. Tuchel's strategic decision to substitute Rice paid off, enabling Elliot Anderson to play the full 120 minutes, highlighting the challenges England faces in managing player stamina in the demanding World Cup run.