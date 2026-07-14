Leandro Trossard's Transfer: Arsenal to Besiktas

Leandro Trossard, the talented Belgian winger, will be leaving Arsenal to join Turkish club Besiktas, the Premier League outfit confirmed on Tuesday. His departure marks the end of a fruitful three-year stint in north London.

According to British media, the transfer fee amounts to approximately £17 million. Despite having a contract with Arsenal until 2027 with an option for an additional year, Trossard has been cleared to travel to Istanbul for a medical examination.

During his time at Arsenal, Trossard made 174 appearances and was pivotal in the club's recent league title victory, recording six goals and six assists in 31 league matches under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta.