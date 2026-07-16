How Thailand's human rights reforms could reshape automotive and electronics supply chains

Thailand's latest initiative to strengthen human rights due diligence (HRDD) in its automotive and electronics industries represents more than an employee training programme. It signals the country's strategic effort to align its manufacturing sector with rapidly evolving global environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, supply chain regulations and investor expectations. As international buyers increasingly scrutinise labour practices alongside product quality and cost, Thailand is preparing its industries for a future where responsible business conduct is becoming an essential requirement for market access. The International Labour Organization's (ILO) programme, supported by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), therefore has implications that extend beyond workplace relations to industrial competitiveness, export resilience and future policymaking.

A Strategic Step to Protect Thailand's Export-Led Manufacturing Economy

Thailand's automotive and electronics industries employ around 1.45 million workers and account for a significant share of the country's manufacturing exports. These sectors are deeply integrated into global supply chains, particularly those serving Japanese, European and North American markets, where expectations around responsible sourcing and labour standards are steadily becoming stricter.

By helping more than 50 automotive, auto-parts and electronics companies develop practical human rights due diligence systems, the programme reduces the risk that Thai manufacturers could lose competitiveness because of weak labour governance. Rather than treating human rights as a compliance exercise, companies are being encouraged to build systems that continuously identify workplace risks, engage employees and improve grievance mechanisms.

This becomes particularly important as Thailand seeks to position itself as a regional hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and advanced electronics. Global manufacturers increasingly evaluate suppliers not only on production efficiency but also on governance, workforce management and ESG performance. Stronger labour practices therefore become an economic advantage rather than merely a regulatory obligation.

A Policy Laboratory for Thailand's Future Human Rights Law

The programme also serves as a practical testing ground for Thailand's proposed Draft Act on the Promotion of Responsible Business Conduct, which is expected to become the country's first mandatory human rights due diligence legislation.

For policymakers, this creates an opportunity to understand how businesses implement HRDD before introducing mandatory legal requirements. The experience gained through participating companies can help regulators identify compliance challenges, determine reporting requirements, develop enforcement mechanisms and design guidance that is practical for businesses of different sizes.

Government agencies, including the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) and the Department of Skill Development (DSD), are directly involved in the programme, allowing public institutions to better understand industry readiness while strengthening coordination between labour policy, industrial development and investment promotion.

If implemented effectively, Thailand could position itself ahead of several regional competitors by introducing responsible business regulations in a way that supports industrial growth rather than creating unnecessary regulatory burdens.

Why Businesses, Workers and Investors All Have a Stake

Manufacturers stand to benefit through improved operational risk management, stronger industrial relations and enhanced credibility with international customers. Companies that demonstrate effective human rights due diligence may find it easier to secure contracts with multinational corporations that increasingly require suppliers to meet ESG standards.

Workers could benefit from stronger dialogue between management and employees, improved workplace safety, better grievance mechanisms and greater participation in identifying labour-related risks. Since the programme promotes regular communication rather than one-time compliance audits, workplace issues may be identified and resolved earlier.

For international investors, particularly those financing manufacturing projects, stronger labour governance reduces reputational, operational and legal risks. Responsible supply chains have become an increasingly important consideration in investment decisions, especially for companies serving regulated export markets.

Development partners such as the ILO also gain an opportunity to demonstrate how social dialogue can strengthen both labour protection and industrial competitiveness simultaneously, offering a model that could potentially be replicated across other Asian manufacturing economies.

Challenges That Could Shape Thailand's Long-Term Success

Large multinational manufacturers often possess the financial and technical capacity to implement sophisticated HRDD systems, but smaller suppliers may struggle with the additional administrative costs, training requirements and monitoring responsibilities. Since supply chains often extend through several tiers of suppliers, ensuring consistent implementation across smaller enterprises will require continued technical support.

Another challenge will be measuring whether company improvement plans produce tangible workplace improvements rather than becoming documentation exercises designed primarily for regulatory compliance.

Policymakers will also need to balance stronger labour protections with maintaining Thailand's attractiveness as a manufacturing destination. If compliance costs become excessive or implementation lacks clarity, smaller businesses could face financial pressures. Conversely, weak enforcement could undermine the credibility of the proposed legislation and limit its impact on international confidence.

The programme's long-term success will therefore depend on whether workplace dialogue becomes embedded within corporate governance rather than remaining confined to training sessions. It will also depend on how Thailand finalises and implements its proposed responsible business legislation, and whether industries can demonstrate measurable improvements in labour standards, transparency and supply chain governance.

Ultimately, this initiative reflects a broader transformation in global manufacturing. Responsible business conduct is no longer viewed simply as corporate social responsibility, it is increasingly becoming a competitive requirement for participation in international supply chains. For Thailand, integrating human rights due diligence into its automotive and electronics industries could strengthen export resilience, attract higher-quality investment and reinforce the country's ambition to remain one of Asia's leading manufacturing hubs while ensuring that economic growth is supported by stronger labour standards and more sustainable industrial practices.