Wales Shake Up Line-Up Ahead of Nations Clash

Wales coach Steve Tandy announces six changes for the upcoming Nations Championship test against South Africa in Durban. Key changes include the return of wing Louis Rees-Zammit and the selection of Dan Edwards at flyhalf, highlighting Tandy's strategic adjustments for the critical match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:49 IST
Wales Shake Up Line-Up Ahead of Nations Clash
  • Country:
  • Wales

In a bold move, Wales coach Steve Tandy has made six changes to the team for the upcoming Nations Championship test match against South Africa in Durban. The selection highlights include the return of Louis Rees-Zammit to the starting lineup, as well as a crucial decision to place Dan Edwards at flyhalf.

The adjustments come as part of Tandy's strategic approach to facing the formidable South African squad in a high-stakes encounter.

These lineup changes are expected to provide Wales with an edge in the upcoming match, as they aim to capitalize on both experience and new talent.

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