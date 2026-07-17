Verstappen Leads Belgian GP Practice Amidst Fierce Competition

Max Verstappen of Red Bull dominated the first practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix, clocking the fastest time of one minute and 47.070 seconds. His closest competitors, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, trailed by 0.145 and 0.207 seconds, respectively.

Verstappen, a four-time Belgian GP winner, aims for his fourth Spa victory in 2023, while Hamilton seeks to equal the record of six wins. Recent crashes have led Red Bull to opt for a more conventional rear wing, impacting teammates like Isack Hadjar who faces engine penalties.

Other notable performances included Oscar Piastri in fifth and Lando Norris in seventh, although both face grid penalties. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes condemned Williams' Carlos Sainz for blocking him. Meanwhile, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had an off-track excursion in the closing moments.