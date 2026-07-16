Mercedes Remain Favorites for Belgian GP Despite Ferrari's Recent Wins, Says Leclerc

Despite Ferrari's recent successes, including Charles Leclerc's Silverstone victory, Mercedes are expected to dominate the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, according to Leclerc. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli faces challenges after a difficult race, but Mercedes’ consistent performance this season keeps them in the lead for the race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 23:22 IST
Mercedes Remain Favorites for Belgian GP Despite Ferrari's Recent Wins, Says Leclerc
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Despite Ferrari's recent successes, Charles Leclerc asserts that Mercedes remain the favorites for this Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. Leclerc, who secured a win at Silverstone, acknowledged Mercedes' ongoing dominance, citing their consistent performance throughout the season.

The race will take place at Spa-Francorchamps, the site of Leclerc's first F1 triumph in 2019. The Monegasque driver noted the advantages Mercedes have on tracks like Silverstone and Spa, mentioning that Mercedes have already won seven of the last ten races this season.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, encounters challenges following a complicated race, yet he remains optimistic about their chances. Despite encountering mechanical issues and penalties at Silverstone, Antonelli anticipates a competitive weekend. As the race approaches, all eyes will be on whether Ferrari can maintain their momentum.

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