Ayhika Mukherjee Stuns UTT with Historic Win Over Sofia Polcanova

In a thrilling turn of events at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7, Ayhika Mukherjee achieved a milestone by becoming the first player to defeat Austria's Sofia Polcanova. This victory was a crucial factor in HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades’ 9-6 win over the Ahmedabad APL Pipers, marking Kolkata's second victory in the campaign.

The dramatic encounter swayed in favor of the ThunderBlades in the middle matches. Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika Mukherjee paved the way with a dominant mixed doubles performance, followed by Eduard Ionescu's decisive straight-games victory against Payas Jain. However, it was Mukherjee’s comeback over Polcanova that sealed the win.

UTT Season 7, organized by the Table Tennis Federation of India, features 42 international players, including 14 Olympians, enriching the Indian table tennis landscape. The tournament’s continuous live broadcast on Star Sports Khel and streaming on JioHotstar bridges fans across Hindi, Tamil, and English audiences.