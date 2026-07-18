Sami Pajari Dominates Rally Estonia with Stellar Performance

Toyota's Sami Pajari led Rally Estonia on Friday, winning all seven stages of the opening leg. Pajari was 14.7 seconds ahead of teammate Oliver Solberg. Adrien Fourmaux of Hyundai claimed third place, while nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier made his return to the event since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 00:38 IST
Sami Pajari Dominates Rally Estonia with Stellar Performance
  • Country:
  • Finland

Toyota driver Sami Pajari showcased his talent by winning all seven stages of the opening leg of Rally Estonia on Friday. Leading the rally, the Finn finished 14.7 seconds ahead of Swedish teammate Oliver Solberg, securing a promising lead on the predominantly gravel stages.

Pajari expressed confidence, stating, "I didn't have any moments, and it seems under control. I'm pushing all I can and just trying to enjoy it." Hyundai's driver Adrien Fourmaux remained competitive with a close third-place finish.

Seasoned driver Thierry Neuville of Hyundai placed fourth, trailing behind Pajari. Meanwhile, Toyota's reigning champion Sebastien Ogier marked his return to the event after a break since 2021. Elfyn Evans faced challenges, ending the day in ninth place, while Japan's Takamoto Katsuta retired early due to a tyre issue.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026