Sami Pajari Dominates Rally Estonia with Stellar Performance

Toyota driver Sami Pajari showcased his talent by winning all seven stages of the opening leg of Rally Estonia on Friday. Leading the rally, the Finn finished 14.7 seconds ahead of Swedish teammate Oliver Solberg, securing a promising lead on the predominantly gravel stages.

Pajari expressed confidence, stating, "I didn't have any moments, and it seems under control. I'm pushing all I can and just trying to enjoy it." Hyundai's driver Adrien Fourmaux remained competitive with a close third-place finish.

Seasoned driver Thierry Neuville of Hyundai placed fourth, trailing behind Pajari. Meanwhile, Toyota's reigning champion Sebastien Ogier marked his return to the event after a break since 2021. Elfyn Evans faced challenges, ending the day in ninth place, while Japan's Takamoto Katsuta retired early due to a tyre issue.