Trump vs Canada: Tariff Tensions Ignite Over Wildfire Smoke

President Donald Trump has attributed the spread of wildfire smoke across the United States to Canadian fires, suggesting he'll adjust tariffs to account for the environmental impact.

With wildfires raging throughout Canada, particularly in Ontario, tensions between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have intensified over the ongoing air pollution crisis.

As evacuations in Canada continue and U.S. politicians criticize firefighting efforts, Trump has pledged to hold Canada accountable through economic measures, escalating an already tense trade relationship.