Trump vs Canada: Tariff Tensions Ignite Over Wildfire Smoke

President Donald Trump blames Canada for spreading wildfire smoke across the U.S., proposing increased tariffs on Canadian imports. With over 650,000 acres on fire in Canada, the situation escalates tensions between Trump and PM Mark Carney. The U.S. is already experiencing an above-average fire year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:48 IST
Trump vs Canada: Tariff Tensions Ignite Over Wildfire Smoke
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  • United States

President Donald Trump has attributed the spread of wildfire smoke across the United States to Canadian fires, suggesting he'll adjust tariffs to account for the environmental impact.

With wildfires raging throughout Canada, particularly in Ontario, tensions between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have intensified over the ongoing air pollution crisis.

As evacuations in Canada continue and U.S. politicians criticize firefighting efforts, Trump has pledged to hold Canada accountable through economic measures, escalating an already tense trade relationship.

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