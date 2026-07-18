Crackdown on Kremlin Critics: Echoes of Political Repression in Russia

In a significant move ahead of Russia's parliamentary elections, authorities have detained blogger Ilya Remeslo, known for his criticism of President Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian war.

Previously pro-Kremlin, Remeslo now faces serious charges of spreading false information about the Russian army, potentially facing a 10-year prison sentence.

In parallel, anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin has been fined, highlighting intensified governmental scrutiny and a broader crackdown on dissent in Russia.