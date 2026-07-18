Crackdown on Kremlin Critics: Echoes of Political Repression in Russia

Russian authorities have detained blogger Ilya Remeslo, a Putin critic, and fined anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin, marking a crackdown on Kremlin critics ahead of parliamentary elections. Remeslo, previously pro-Kremlin, faces charges of spreading false information about the Russian army. Nadezhdin, labeled a 'foreign agent,' faces restrictions for opposing the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:41 IST
Crackdown on Kremlin Critics: Echoes of Political Repression in Russia
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In a significant move ahead of Russia's parliamentary elections, authorities have detained blogger Ilya Remeslo, known for his criticism of President Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian war.

Previously pro-Kremlin, Remeslo now faces serious charges of spreading false information about the Russian army, potentially facing a 10-year prison sentence.

In parallel, anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin has been fined, highlighting intensified governmental scrutiny and a broader crackdown on dissent in Russia.

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