Safe-Haven Flows Support Dollar Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. dollar held steady on Friday, concluding the week on a lower note following subdued U.S. inflation data that have softened the expectations of immediate Federal Reserve rate hikes. Elevated tensions between Iran and the United States spurred safe-haven demands for the dollar and pushed oil prices near one-month highs.

Market experts note the impact of global equity market downturns and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz on these trends. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six other major units, was at 100.76, poised for a weekly decline of 0.2%. Despite a drop to a one-month low earlier this week, safe-haven flows have lent the greenback some support.

Meanwhile, the euro remained unchanged against the dollar, while a weakening of Sterling was observed, albeit offset by economic and political developments in the UK. The Japanese yen stayed close to a 40-year low, with traders cautious about potential intervention from Tokyo. U.S. economic resilience is underlined by data on retail sales and labor market stability, though caution remains regarding future Federal Reserve actions.