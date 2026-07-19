Conor McGregor's Painful Comeback: The Return That Ended in 69 Seconds

Conor McGregor suffered significant injuries during his highly anticipated return to the octagon earlier this month. The former UFC champion faced American Max Holloway in Las Vegas on July 11, but the match ended abruptly after 69 seconds when McGregor signaled he couldn't continue due to a knee injury.

The Irishman sustained tears to both his ACL and meniscus, reminiscent of his previous injury against Holloway, albeit on the opposite leg. McGregor shared these details on social media, expressing his shock at the recurrence of such an injury.

Despite the setback, McGregor remains optimistic. He announced plans for surgery and aimed to fulfill the final bout of his UFC contract by summer 2027. Highlighting advances in regenerative medicine and training, McGregor reported progress, stating he can walk unaided and perform leg exercises without difficulty.