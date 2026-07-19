Russell's Rollercoaster: Belgian Grand Prix Disappointment

George Russell faced a significant setback in his Formula One title ambitions after crashing out at the Belgian Grand Prix. A collision with former teammate Lewis Hamilton pushed Russell off track, leaving him frustrated and critical of mechanical issues that hampered his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 23:56 IST
Russell's Rollercoaster: Belgian Grand Prix Disappointment
George Russell
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

George Russell expressed profound disappointment after a costly crash in the Belgian Grand Prix hindered his Formula One title aspirations.

Competing for Mercedes, Russell's race unraveled after tangling with former teammate Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari, leading to a spin into the gravel and ending his race. Emotionally charged team radio footage surfaced, revealing his exasperation at the situation, citing technical failures.

Russell began the race in third but was quickly forced back to sixth, attempting to recover ground. In doing so, he made contact with Hamilton, spinning off the track. The incident prompted a safety car, while Hamilton managed to continue and take fourth place despite a penalty.

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