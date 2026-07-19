Russell's Rollercoaster: Belgian Grand Prix Disappointment

George Russell expressed profound disappointment after a costly crash in the Belgian Grand Prix hindered his Formula One title aspirations.

Competing for Mercedes, Russell's race unraveled after tangling with former teammate Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari, leading to a spin into the gravel and ending his race. Emotionally charged team radio footage surfaced, revealing his exasperation at the situation, citing technical failures.

Russell began the race in third but was quickly forced back to sixth, attempting to recover ground. In doing so, he made contact with Hamilton, spinning off the track. The incident prompted a safety car, while Hamilton managed to continue and take fourth place despite a penalty.