Diplomatic Dance: Potential Meeting Between Rubio and Lavrov at ASEAN Summit

The Kremlin expressed openness to a potential meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the ASEAN summit in Manila. Discussions are underway to arrange the diplomatic engagement, showcasing continued efforts in international diplomacy between the U.S. and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:48 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Potential Meeting Between Rubio and Lavrov at ASEAN Summit
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The Kremlin has shown support for a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the ASEAN summit in Manila this week.

Rubio, visiting Manila from July 19-23, expressed willingness to engage with Lavrov during ASEAN-related events, although the finalization of such discussions remains unclear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Moscow's approval of the meeting. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed ongoing efforts to arrange this diplomatic engagement.

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