Night-time Doping Tests Spark Controversy at Tour de France

Tour de France riders, including Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, criticized night-time doping tests for disrupting sleep and potentially affecting performance. Vingegaard, affected by a collarbone injury, asserted that insufficient rest could have played a part. The International Testing Agency maintained that such tests are essential outside regular hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 23:56 IST
Night-time Doping Tests Spark Controversy at Tour de France
  • Country:
  • France

The Tour de France has been embroiled in controversy following criticism from riders over night-time doping tests. Race leaders Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard were disturbed in the early hours for unannounced doping controls, casting a shadow over the 15th stage of the prestigious race.

Vingegaard, who subsequently suffered a collarbone injury during the race, voiced his concerns about the impact of sleep disruption on performance. Despite the backlash, the International Testing Agency defended the necessity of these unscheduled checks, highlighting adherence to anti-doping regulations.

With riders like Belgian Remco Evenepoel labeling the late-night tests as 'inhuman,' the debate over appropriate testing times continues, raising questions about balancing fair play with athletes' well-being.

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