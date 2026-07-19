Jordan's Soccer Redemption: Appointing Ezzaki Badou

Jordan has appointed former Morocco keeper and coach Ezzaki Badou as the national team's manager after their World Cup debut ended with three defeats in the group stage. The contract is for one year, as announced by the Jordan Football Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 23:57 IST
Jordan's Soccer Redemption: Appointing Ezzaki Badou
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a move aimed at rejuvenating its national soccer team, Jordan has named Ezzaki Badou as its new manager. The decision comes in the wake of a disappointing World Cup debut, where the team suffered three group stage losses.

Ezzaki Badou, noted for his tenure as both goalkeeper and coach for Morocco, brings a wealth of experience to the Jordanian squad. The contract is set for a one-year duration, according to the Jordan Football Association (JFA).

The JFA’s announcement indicates a strategic initiative to rebuild and strengthen the team, hoping to cultivate a competitive edge under Badou’s guidance.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026