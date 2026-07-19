Jordan's Soccer Redemption: Appointing Ezzaki Badou

In a move aimed at rejuvenating its national soccer team, Jordan has named Ezzaki Badou as its new manager. The decision comes in the wake of a disappointing World Cup debut, where the team suffered three group stage losses.

Ezzaki Badou, noted for his tenure as both goalkeeper and coach for Morocco, brings a wealth of experience to the Jordanian squad. The contract is set for a one-year duration, according to the Jordan Football Association (JFA).

The JFA’s announcement indicates a strategic initiative to rebuild and strengthen the team, hoping to cultivate a competitive edge under Badou’s guidance.