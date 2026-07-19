Jordan's Soccer Redemption: Appointing Ezzaki Badou
Jordan has appointed former Morocco keeper and coach Ezzaki Badou as the national team's manager after their World Cup debut ended with three defeats in the group stage. The contract is for one year, as announced by the Jordan Football Association.
- Country:
- Jordan
In a move aimed at rejuvenating its national soccer team, Jordan has named Ezzaki Badou as its new manager. The decision comes in the wake of a disappointing World Cup debut, where the team suffered three group stage losses.
Ezzaki Badou, noted for his tenure as both goalkeeper and coach for Morocco, brings a wealth of experience to the Jordanian squad. The contract is set for a one-year duration, according to the Jordan Football Association (JFA).
The JFA’s announcement indicates a strategic initiative to rebuild and strengthen the team, hoping to cultivate a competitive edge under Badou’s guidance.