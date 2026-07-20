Torres' Extra-Time Triumph: Spain's Stunning World Cup Victory

Spain claimed the World Cup title with a 1-0 victory against Argentina, thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive goal in the 106th minute. Despite a lackluster game, Spain's persistence paid off with their 20th goal attempt finally succeeding. This victory marks a new era for the Spanish team in world football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 05:24 IST
Torres' Extra-Time Triumph: Spain's Stunning World Cup Victory
Torres
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  • United States

In a match that lacked the expected flair, Spain emerged as world champions again, defeating Argentina 1-0 in a tense World Cup final. The decisive moment came from substitute Ferran Torres, who found the net in the 106th minute, ending the stalemate.

Both teams struggled to break through each other's defenses, with the game appearing set to be decided by penalties. However, Torres' late goal ensured Spain avoided the nervous tension of a shootout, securing their position at the pinnacle of world football.

This win signals a new era for the Spanish team, who showed utmost resilience and persistence, eventually prizing the cup from holders Argentina in front of a fiercely competitive audience in New York New Jersey stadium.

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