In a match that lacked the expected flair, Spain emerged as world champions again, defeating Argentina 1-0 in a tense World Cup final. The decisive moment came from substitute Ferran Torres, who found the net in the 106th minute, ending the stalemate.

Both teams struggled to break through each other's defenses, with the game appearing set to be decided by penalties. However, Torres' late goal ensured Spain avoided the nervous tension of a shootout, securing their position at the pinnacle of world football.

This win signals a new era for the Spanish team, who showed utmost resilience and persistence, eventually prizing the cup from holders Argentina in front of a fiercely competitive audience in New York New Jersey stadium.