Rohit Sharma Silences Retirement Chatter with Record-Breaking Century at Lord's

In the face of swirling retirement rumors, Indian cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma has made his stance clear, reiterating his dedication to the game and his team. Following a significant defeat to England, Sharma declared that 'the noise' around his future doesn't sway him as long as he continues to play his part in the team's triumphs.

Sharma's statement came through a video shared by the BCCI after India's series loss against England. He underscored the importance of focusing on his performance on the field rather than external speculation. 'What matters is what I do on the field,' Sharma expressed, highlighting his commitment to the game.

Despite a valiant effort, Sharma acknowledged feelings of disappointment after India's narrow defeat in the series-deciding ODI. While celebrating his impressive century at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground, he insisted that the focus should remain on team improvement and collective success.