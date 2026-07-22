Misa Rodriguez Joins Arsenal: A New Chapter Begins

Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez has made a significant move in her career by transferring to Arsenal on a free transfer. After spending six years with Real Madrid, she is set to bring her experience to the Women's Super League with Arsenal, aiming for new successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:02 IST
Misa Rodriguez Joins Arsenal: A New Chapter Begins
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's celebrated goalkeeper, Misa Rodriguez, is set to begin a fresh chapter with Arsenal. The Women's Super League team confirmed her arrival on a free transfer.

Having captained Real Madrid last season, Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience from her six-year tenure at the Spanish club.

As Arsenal welcomes her, the club and fans alike look forward to seeing her contribute to their future successes.

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