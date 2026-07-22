Southampton's Spygate Scandal: Coach Charged by FA

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged by the FA for his involvement in the 'spygate scandal'. Eckert allegedly authorized the observation of rival teams' training sessions. Southampton was subsequently expelled from the Championship playoffs, and the FA continues its investigation into multiple incidents from last season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 17:14 IST
Southampton's Spygate Scandal: Coach Charged by FA
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert faces charges from the Football Association (FA) for his alleged role in the 'spygate scandal'. The FA claims Eckert authorized the covert observation of training sessions of rival teams such as Oxford United, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough last season.

In May, an Independent Disciplinary Commission revealed that Eckert admitted to sanctioning the controversial plan, which resulted in Southampton's removal from the Championship playoff final. The FA has officially charged Eckert with misconduct, citing a violation of Rule E3.1, and has given him a deadline of July 28 to respond.

Southampton expressed continued support for Eckert, emphasizing their cooperation with the FA's investigation. The scandal erupted when Middlesbrough reported unauthorized filming at their training ground. This led to Southampton's playoff expulsion and Middlesbrough's advancement to the final, where Hull City secured promotion to the Premier League. The FA alleges multiple spying incidents occurred between December 2025 and May 2026.

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