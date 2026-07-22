End of an Era: Guillermo Ochoa Retires Gracefully

The legendary Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has announced his retirement from professional football, marking the end of a career that extended for over two decades. The 41-year-old revealed his decision on social media after making his sixth World Cup appearance.

Ochoa, who came onto the field for the final 12 minutes in Mexico's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, received applause from fans at the Azteca Stadium. It was there he began his senior career with Club America in 2004. "I gave it my all; I left everything on the field for my clubs and the national team," Ochoa wrote.

Throughout his 22-year career, Ochoa showcased his skills in leagues across France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, and Portugal. His career highlights include saving a penalty from Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.