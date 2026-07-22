Pep Guardiola in Talks to Lead Italian National Team
Pep Guardiola, former Manchester City manager, is in talks to become Italy's head coach, revealed by FIGC president Giovanni Malago. Italy seeks a new leader after Gennaro Gattuso's departure due to World Cup qualification failures, with financial exceptions considered for Guardiola.
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Pep Guardiola, renowned for his strategic acumen, could be Italy's next head coach. This revelation came from Giovanni Malago, president of Italy's football federation (FIGC), during an interview with local media.
Guardiola, who recently exited Manchester City after steering the team to numerous victories, is now eyed as a potential successor following Gennaro Gattuso's resignation last April. Italy, grappling with World Cup qualification setbacks, is eager for a managerial revamp.
Malago hinted at financial flexibility to secure a coach of Guardiola's caliber, despite ongoing negotiations. The FIGC has yet to officially confirm these developments, as Italian football aims to reconstruct its youth talent pipeline and regain former glory.