Pep Guardiola, renowned for his strategic acumen, could be Italy's next head coach. This revelation came from Giovanni Malago, president of Italy's football federation (FIGC), during an interview with local media.

Guardiola, who recently exited Manchester City after steering the team to numerous victories, is now eyed as a potential successor following Gennaro Gattuso's resignation last April. Italy, grappling with World Cup qualification setbacks, is eager for a managerial revamp.

Malago hinted at financial flexibility to secure a coach of Guardiola's caliber, despite ongoing negotiations. The FIGC has yet to officially confirm these developments, as Italian football aims to reconstruct its youth talent pipeline and regain former glory.