Rugby Injuries Lawsuit Showdown: Legal Tussle Over Neurological Health

World Rugby, alongside the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, is fighting to have nearly 380 lawsuits dismissed, filed by former rugby players over neurological injuries. The governing bodies argue that the plaintiffs’ lawyers have continuously failed to present crucial medical evidence.

The lawsuits involve around 800 former players, claiming that repeated concussive injuries during their careers have left them with severe neurological conditions. The governing bodies are accused of neglecting their duty to protect players from these risks. However, World Rugby maintains that injuries are an inherent risk of the sport.

The legal proceedings, initiated in 2022, have faced delays due to the non-disclosure of key documents, including neurological interview recordings. Now, governing bodies are urging London's High Court to dismiss these claims citing non-compliance with court orders. In contrast, the claimants' lawyers argue that most required documents have been submitted and regard the dismissal as an extreme measure undermining public interest in contact sports.