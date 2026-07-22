Banyana Banyana step up WAFCON preparations in Morocco

Banyana Banyana have entered the final phase of their preparations for the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with the defending champions settling into Morocco ahead of their opening Group B clash against Tanzania on 27 July. The South African squad has already completed its first training sessions as the players adjust to the local conditions before beginning their title defence in a tournament that also serves as a pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Squad adjusts to Moroccan conditions

Head coach Dr Desiree Ellis said the early focus has been on helping the players adapt to Morocco's warmer climate after arriving from South Africa's winter conditions. The team has completed two training sessions, with Ellis expressing satisfaction with the intensity and quality of the preparations. She noted that the weather has been more manageable than expected, allowing the players to settle in comfortably as they prepare for a demanding tournament. South Africa has been drawn in Group B alongside Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, with every group match carrying added importance as teams chase a place in the knockout rounds.

Blend of youth and experience

Ellis has selected a 26-player squad that combines experienced internationals with emerging talent. Seventeen members of the squad featured at WAFCON 2024, while nine players have earned places for the upcoming tournament, adding fresh energy to the defending champions.

Six players are preparing for their first appearance at the continental competition, including 18-year-old Zoe October, the youngest member of the squad. Ellis believes the balance between experienced campaigners and young talent will strengthen the team not only for this tournament but also for future international competitions.

She acknowledged that WAFCON will present a difficult challenge but said the coaching staff is confident the squad has the quality and depth needed to compete against Africa's strongest teams.

Eyes on World Cup qualification

While defending the continental title remains an important objective, Ellis said the team's immediate priority is securing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. She described the opening match against Tanzania as a crucial fixture that could shape South Africa's campaign, adding that the players understand the expectations placed on them by supporters back home.

The tournament runs from 26 July to 16 August in Morocco, with the top four teams automatically qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup. After facing Tanzania, Banyana Banyana will continue their group campaign against Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso as they chase another successful run on the continental stage.