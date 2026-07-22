IDAC oversight office confirms complaints against Advocate Johnson

The Office of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Oversight Judge has confirmed that it has received complaints concerning IDAC Head Advocate Andrea Johnson, following heightened public attention and media interest linked to allegations raised at the Madlanga Commission. The office said it would not discuss the substance of the complaints while they are being assessed, stressing that all matters are handled through established legal processes.

Complaints under formal assessment

In a statement, the oversight office explained that it does not normally comment on complaints that are under consideration. It decided to acknowledge the matter because of the level of public interest, extensive media enquiries and the fact that the existence of the complaints is already publicly known.

The office said the complaints are currently being evaluated in line with its statutory responsibilities and the legal framework governing its work. No further details about the allegations or the assessment process have been released.

Office reaffirms protection for whistleblowers

The oversight office also used the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to protecting individuals who report suspected corruption or misconduct in good faith. It said reporting alleged wrongdoing plays an important role in strengthening accountability and upholding the rule of law. The office added that it would take all reasonable steps within its mandate to ensure that whistleblowers and complainants are protected from intimidation, retaliation or other forms of prejudice.

No conclusions should be drawn

The office said there is no automatic rule on whether the identities of people who are the subject of complaints should be made public. Disclosure decisions are considered individually, taking into account factors such as public interest, procedural fairness, legal obligations, the rights of those involved and the need to protect the integrity of ongoing processes.

It also urged the public not to interpret the receipt of complaints as proof of misconduct. According to the office, receiving a complaint does not amount to a finding of wrongdoing, and every matter is assessed independently and objectively while ensuring procedural fairness for all parties. The oversight office said it will not comment further on the complaints or any possible investigative steps while the matter remains under consideration.