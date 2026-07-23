Argentina's Flyhalf Faces Disciplinary Action: The Albornoz Referee Incident

Argentina flyhalf Tomas Albornoz is facing possible disciplinary action after confronting referee Angus Gardner following Argentina's narrow loss to England. Albornoz, noted for his recent performances, became incensed when a late try was disallowed, resulting in an outburst that required intervention by team members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:49 IST
Argentina's Flyhalf Faces Disciplinary Action: The Albornoz Referee Incident
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's flyhalf Tomas Albornoz has been cited by World Rugby's disciplinary committee after expressing his frustration towards referee Angus Gardner. This incident took place following Argentina's close loss against England, with the match ending 31-24 in the Nations Championship at Santiago del Estero.

The situation escalated when Argentina attempted a late comeback, but Gardner disallowed a try that could have leveled the game. The decision led to heated reactions from some Argentine players, particularly Albornoz, who had to be restrained by his coaching staff and teammates as he remonstrated with the referee.

World Rugby stated that Albornoz's conduct is under review in line with the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process. Penalties for such actions range significantly, with possible suspensions varying from 12 to 260 weeks, depending on the severity of the offense. A hearing is expected soon to address the charges.

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