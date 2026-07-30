Sports Headlines: Injuries, Contracts, and Controversies in the World of Sports

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton faced another setback, landing on the injured list due to a recurring right hip problem. His absence follows a brief return from an earlier injury.

In baseball, the Kansas City Royals adjusted their lineup, placing first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on the injured list. The Royals made quick roster adjustments to address the gap.

FIFA's $20 billion deal caught regional soccer bodies off guard, sparking concerns over transparency. Meanwhile, the NFL saw the Cleveland Browns extend safety Grant Delpit's contract, and the NHL's Macklin Celebrini secured a lucrative deal with the San Jose Sharks.