Sports Headlines: Injuries, Contracts, and Controversies in the World of Sports
The sports world saw a flurry of activity with Byron Buxton returning to the injured list, the Royals also facing lineup changes due to injury. Jackson Koivun celebrated his PGA victory by fishing, while FIFA's massive investment plan met criticism. Meanwhile, the NHL and NFL made headlines with record contracts and potential setbacks.
- Country:
- United States
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton faced another setback, landing on the injured list due to a recurring right hip problem. His absence follows a brief return from an earlier injury.
In baseball, the Kansas City Royals adjusted their lineup, placing first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on the injured list. The Royals made quick roster adjustments to address the gap.
FIFA's $20 billion deal caught regional soccer bodies off guard, sparking concerns over transparency. Meanwhile, the NFL saw the Cleveland Browns extend safety Grant Delpit's contract, and the NHL's Macklin Celebrini secured a lucrative deal with the San Jose Sharks.
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