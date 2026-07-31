UEFA and Global Football Bodies Stand United Against FIFA's Investment Plan

UEFA and its 55 member nations have declared a boycott of FIFA tournaments in response to the organization's plan to sell a stake in the World Cup. This move is echoed by CONCACAF and other football bodies, who criticize the lack of transparency and involvement in the proposal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:33 IST
UEFA and Global Football Bodies Stand United Against FIFA's Investment Plan
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In a bold move, UEFA and its 55 member nations announced a boycott of all FIFA tournaments on Thursday, opposing the global governing body's plan to sell a stake in the prestigious World Cup. This collective stance highlights the growing discontent with FIFA's transparency and governance.

Various national football associations, including those from England, Scotland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and others, echoed their concern over FIFA's proposal, emphasizing the lack of consultation and its potential impact on the sport. UEFA's argument is clear: football should remain under the purview of its fans and players, and not profit-driven investors.

Concerns are also shared by CONCACAF and other football entities, including U.S. Soccer and Canada Soccer, who voiced their support for UEFA's decision. The controversy has sparked calls for accountability and a reevaluation of FIFA's governing principles, urging the organization to put the interests of football and its stakeholders first.

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