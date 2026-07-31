U.S. Sports Finance Faces FIFA Challenge Amid World Cup Drama

FIFA's attempt to sell a portion of its tournament business, including the World Cup, has sparked significant tensions with European football authorities.

UEFA's member associations unanimously oppose the proposal, arguing that the World Cup should not be commercialized as merely an investment opportunity. Industry expert Roger Bennett views this as a critical moment in football's adaptation to burgeoning American influence.

The controversy exposes the friction between American sports finance and the traditional frameworks of global football. Bennett suggests FIFA underestimated UEFA's leverage, igniting a debate over football's future amidst a backdrop of increasing U.S. capital in the sport.