Adrien Fourmaux Spearheads Hyundai's Impressive Rally Finland Start
Adrien Fourmaux led the field in Rally Finland's opening super-special stage, positioning Hyundai ahead. Despite Ogier partnering with Julien Ingrassia after Vincent Landais' absence, they managed a strong third. The event saw tight competition with Ogier and teammate Evans eyeing another victory in Finland.
- Country:
- Finland
Adrien Fourmaux delivered a standout performance for Hyundai by leading the first super-special stage of Rally Finland, closely pursued by teammate Thierry Neuville.
Sebastien Ogier, despite the last-minute pairing with ex-co-driver Julien Ingrassia due to Vincent Landais' absence, secured a joint third place alongside Toyota's Elfyn Evans.
Ogier expressed enthusiasm at reuniting with Ingrassia and underlined their focus on enjoying the rally, honoring both the race and Landais' family during this edition.