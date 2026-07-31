Adrien Fourmaux Spearheads Hyundai's Impressive Rally Finland Start

Adrien Fourmaux delivered a standout performance for Hyundai by leading the first super-special stage of Rally Finland, closely pursued by teammate Thierry Neuville.

Sebastien Ogier, despite the last-minute pairing with ex-co-driver Julien Ingrassia due to Vincent Landais' absence, secured a joint third place alongside Toyota's Elfyn Evans.

Ogier expressed enthusiasm at reuniting with Ingrassia and underlined their focus on enjoying the rally, honoring both the race and Landais' family during this edition.