Apple's Slow Sales Growth Shakes Wall Street Confidence

Apple has cautioned investors that sales growth for the upcoming quarter may not meet Wall Street's robust expectations, leading to a sharp 7.8% drop in the company's stock after trading hours. The tech giant reported that it expects a 9% to 11% revenue increase, falling short of the 12% target set by analysts.

Despite delivering better-than-expected profits and sales in the June quarter, buoyed by strong iPhone sales and rising consumer electronics prices, Apple faces significant supply chain constraints. These challenges were highlighted by CEO Tim Cook as a major hurdle moving forward.

The company's results have reinstalled it as the world's most valuable firm, temporarily overtaking Nvidia. Yet, investors are wary about future growth, particularly in the services sector, where revenue growth has slowed despite substantial gains in hardware sales.