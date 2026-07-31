Apple's Slow Sales Growth Shakes Wall Street Confidence

Apple announced that its sales growth for the current quarter is expected to be slower than Wall Street's predictions, causing a significant drop in share prices. Despite posting better-than-expected sales and profits in the previous quarter, supply constraints and other factors are impacting future revenue expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 03:36 IST
Apple's Slow Sales Growth Shakes Wall Street Confidence
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Apple has cautioned investors that sales growth for the upcoming quarter may not meet Wall Street's robust expectations, leading to a sharp 7.8% drop in the company's stock after trading hours. The tech giant reported that it expects a 9% to 11% revenue increase, falling short of the 12% target set by analysts.

Despite delivering better-than-expected profits and sales in the June quarter, buoyed by strong iPhone sales and rising consumer electronics prices, Apple faces significant supply chain constraints. These challenges were highlighted by CEO Tim Cook as a major hurdle moving forward.

The company's results have reinstalled it as the world's most valuable firm, temporarily overtaking Nvidia. Yet, investors are wary about future growth, particularly in the services sector, where revenue growth has slowed despite substantial gains in hardware sales.

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